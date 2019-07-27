PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona is striving to train professionals across the state’s tourism industry to assist in fighting human trafficking.
The Arizona Attorney General’s Office has announced that a free training seminar specifically tailored to workers in the tourist industry will launch Tuesday at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport.
The SAFE Action Project, which stands for Safeguarding All From Exploitation, is a joint effort with the U.S. Department of Homeland Security. The Arizona Anti-Trafficking Network is also involved.
Experts say employees working in airports, hotels and other hospitality settings are often unaware of warning signs of sex trafficking.
The program will also be made available to staff in restaurants, ride-share companies and stadiums.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.