PHOENIX (AP) -- The Arizona Senate is giving new life to a bill targeting teachers who try to influence students’ political or religious views despite concerns by a legislative lawyer that it’s unconstitutional.
The Rules Committee advanced the bill without notice late Tuesday after sitting on it for nearly two months.
The measure would fine teachers up to $5,000. Republican Senate President Karen Fann says she doesn’t like the idea of fining teachers, so Republican Rep. Kelly Townsend has agreed to change her bill so school districts are punished instead.
Democrats, teachers and others have opposed a measure they see as retaliation for last year’s “Red for Ed” movement in which thousands of teachers walked out of their classrooms to demand better pay.
Townsend says she’s trying to ensure that teachers don’t indoctrinate or proselytize.
Putin would be proud of Republican Rep. Kelly Townsend's purposefully unconstitutional and divisive hypocrisy.. The People are allowed to promote whatever religious/political opinions they wish here in the US. We are not a One State Party like China or a pseudo democracy like Russia. Period. It is not illegal to promote liberalism, conservatism, etc., nor is it illegal to promote any ideology in school for that matter. This bill is tantamount to extortion, designed to punish free-speech, and I doubt it stays law for very long if at all. Townsend should resign and her constituents should elect someone who takes her job seriously. Her policy's are designed to hurt people, all for the lols.
