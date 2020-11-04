Jodi Arias

FILE - In this April 13, 2015, file photo, Jodi Arias, left, looks on next to her attorney, Jennifer Willmott, during her sentencing in Maricopa County Superior Court in Phoenix. The Arizona Court of Appeals on Tuesday, March 24, 2020, upheld Jodi Arias' first-degree murder conviction and life prison sentence in the gruesome 2008 killing of her former boyfriend. Arias' lawyers had argued that a prosecutor's misconduct and a judge's failure to control news coverage during the case deprived her of the right to a fair trial in the high-profile case. 

 (Source: Mark Henle/The Arizona Republic via AP, Pool, File)

PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- The Arizona Supreme Court has declined to review Jodi Arias' murder conviction in the 2008 killing of her former boyfriend. The state's highest court on Tuesday denied Arias' request for review without providing an explanation for the decision.

Seven months ago, the Arizona Court of Appeals upheld her conviction and life prison sentence in the death of Travis Alexander. Prosecutors said Arias attacked Alexander in a jealous rage at his home in Mesa after he wanted to end their affair and planned a trip to Mexico with another woman.

Arias has acknowledged killing Alexander but claimed it was self-defense after he attacked her.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app..

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you