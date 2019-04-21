FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) - The ski season isn't over yet, at least not for the Arizona Snowbowl north of Flagstaff.
Resort officials say they're planning to remain open into next month, which would tie the longest season in its history.
The ski resort plans to operate April 26-28 and May 3-5, and operators say they haven't yet decided on a closing date for this season.
Snowbowl officials say the decision to stay open into May comes after a record-breaking March in which the resort had a 30 percent increase in skier visits compared with last season.
They say the Snowbowl has received 332 inches of snowfall this season. That's second most in the past 21 years.
