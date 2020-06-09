PHOENIX (AP) -- Arizona's secretary of state wants a monument to the region's Confederate troops removed from a public plaza adjacent to the state Capitol. In a letter to state Department of Administration, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Monday called for the monument to be taken from public display and placed into long-term storage indefinitely.
US Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper are said to be open to holding a "bipartisan conversation" about renaming nearly a dozen major bases and installations that bear the names of Confederate military commanders, according to an Army official.
The monument at the State Capitol was a gift to Arizona from the United Daughters of the Confederacy in the early 1960s.
Across the country a handful of controversial statues have been removed from public spaces -- some by protesters and others by city leaders -- in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.
An inscription on the monument says, "A nation that forgets its past has no future." Hobbs says the gift was a clear attempt to repudiate the progress of the civil rights movement and should be take away.