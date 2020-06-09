PHOENIX (AP) -- Arizona's secretary of state wants a monument to the region's Confederate troops removed from a public plaza adjacent to the state Capitol. In a letter to state Department of Administration, Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs on Monday called for the monument to be taken from public display and placed into long-term storage indefinitely.

US Army open to considering removal of Confederate leaders' names from bases US Army Secretary Ryan McCarthy and Secretary of Defense Mark Esper are said to be open to holding a "bipartisan conversation" about renaming nearly a dozen major bases and installations that bear the names of Confederate military commanders, according to an Army official.

The monument at the State Capitol was a gift to Arizona from the United Daughters of the Confederacy in the early 1960s.

+3 These controversial statues have been removed following protests over George Floyd's death Across the country a handful of controversial statues have been removed from public spaces -- some by protesters and others by city leaders -- in the aftermath of George Floyd's death.

An inscription on the monument says, "A nation that forgets its past has no future." Hobbs says the gift was a clear attempt to repudiate the progress of the civil rights movement and should be take away.