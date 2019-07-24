TUCSON, AZ (AP) — Three former college deans have settled their $2 million lawsuit against the Arizona Board of Regents alleging gender discrimination.
Both parties announced in a joint statement Wednesday that the matter was “mutually resolved” for an undisclosed amount.
Former University of Arizona Honors College Dean Patricia MacCorquodale filed the lawsuit in January 2018 against the board, which operates the university. MacCorquodale said she was replaced in 2016 by a man who earned nearly $70,000 more.
Former dean of the U of A’s College of Architecture Janice Cervelli and former College of Nursing Dean Joan Shaver later joined. Both accused the university of gender pay disparity.
In the statement, the university said it recognizes the women’s contributions to the school.
Both parties declined further comment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.