FILE - In this Jan. 11, 2017, file photo, Arizona Sen. Jamescita Peshlakai, a Democrat from the Navajo Nation community of Cameron, addresses a joint Senate and House session in Phoenix. Arizona lawmakers are poised Thursday, May 23, 2019, to consider tripling the amount of cash they are paid for each day they work in new legislation that emerged as their yearly session nears a close. Peshlakai said as a working mother she struggles with expenses needed to get to and stay in Phoenix and to travel her wide-ranging district to meet with constituents.