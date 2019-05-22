PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona House committee charged with reviewing the state budget proposal has kicked off a daylong hearing on the $11.8 billion spending plan.
Minority Democrats on the appropriations committee immediately began trying to amend the bills to reflect their spending priorities but aren’t expected to succeed Wednesday. The Senate’s appropriations committee is expected to take up the budget later in the day.
Republicans who control the Legislature may tweak their proposals to get buy-in from their members but are expected to ignore Democrats.
Details made available Tuesday night show a number of budget surprises not mentioned in early briefings. They include funding a help line that seeks to steer pregnant women away from abortions and a provision addressing Flagstaff’s higher minimum wage that could cost the city.
