FILE - In this Wednesday, Sept. 12, 2018 file photo, Kathy Hoffman, a Democratic superintendent of public education, poses for a portrait in Phoenix. Arizona lawmakers are moving to allow a handful of children from the Navajo reservation to continue using school vouchers at a Christian school in New Mexico. Emergency legislation approved in a House committee Thursday, May 23, 2019, gives seven children another year to use their Empowerment Scholarship Account for private-school tuition in another state, though the law requires vouchers be used at Arizona schools. Hoffman said the legislation is a good compromise that gives the affected families time to figure out their next steps while respecting the will of voters, who voted last year to reject an expansion of the voucher program.