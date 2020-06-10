Newest COVID-19 state hospital metrics
3TV/CBS 5

GLENDALE, AZ (AP) -- Arizona hospitals that are expected to be able to treat new cases of coronavirus without going into crisis mode were above 80% capacity Tuesday.

The milestone should trigger an automatic end to elective surgeries at affected hospitals. Check interactive coronavirus dashboard numbers here.

Wednesday's report from the Department of Health Services comes as the state deals with a surge in virus cases and hospitalizations that experts say is likely tied to Gov. Doug Ducey's ending of statewide closure orders in mid-May.

Ducey has been criticized for not adding requirements that could prevent a surge, and some say the time to put those measures in place has come.

Click/tap here to download the free azfamily mobile app..

© 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you