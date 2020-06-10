GLENDALE, AZ (AP) -- Arizona hospitals that are expected to be able to treat new cases of coronavirus without going into crisis mode were above 80% capacity Tuesday.

The milestone should trigger an automatic end to elective surgeries at affected hospitals. Check interactive coronavirus dashboard numbers here.

As COVID-19 cases mount in Arizona, pressure grows for action Public health experts warn it is time to take action, but Arizona's governor appears unwilling to move.

Wednesday's report from the Department of Health Services comes as the state deals with a surge in virus cases and hospitalizations that experts say is likely tied to Gov. Doug Ducey's ending of statewide closure orders in mid-May.

Ducey has been criticized for not adding requirements that could prevent a surge, and some say the time to put those measures in place has come.