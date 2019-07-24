PHOENIX (AP) -- The Arizona State Supreme will decide whether an initiative that aims to halt expansion of Phoenix’s light rail system can appear on an August election ballot.
The court is expected to rule Wednesday.
The Arizona chapter of the Associated General Contractors of America in January sued to keep the initiative off the ballot, saying that the group Building a Better Phoenix had collected signatures incorrectly and that the initiative language was imprecise.
The contractors group appealed after a Maricopa County Superior Court judge ruled in April that Building a Better Phoenix did not violate the law while gathering signatures.
If the initiative appears on the ballot and Phoenix voters approve it, any planned rail extensions will be stopped and funds will go to other transportation projects.
