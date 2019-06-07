PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has vetoed legislation that would have barred judges from sentencing people as repeat offenders if they’ve never before been convicted of a crime.
The legislation vetoed Friday had overwhelming bipartisan support in the Legislature. Supporters say overzealous prosecutors are using a law meant for career criminals to seek stiffer penalties for people who face multiple charges but have no prior convictions.
Ducey says he’s concerned about the effect the legislation would have on victims and about the potential for unintended consequences, but he did not elaborate.
Ducey did sign a bill that would allow some drug offenders who complete treatment programs to earn credits for early release.
Several bills to implement broader sentencing reforms did not advance this year.
