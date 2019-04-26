PHOENIX (AP) — Gov. Doug Ducey has vetoed legislation that would have toughened the state’s distracted driving law.
Ducey says in veto letter Friday that he’s concerned the measure doesn’t give drivers clear direction about what activities are prohibited or how the law would be enforced.
He says he prefers a bill he signed earlier this week banning handheld cellphone use by drivers.
The distracted driving bill by Republican Sen. J.D. Mesnard would have specified that any act that leads to unsafe driving is illegal. It was introduced as an alternative to a handheld cellphone ban. It was preferred by some Republican lawmakers concerned the cellphone ban went too far in regulating drivers’ behavior.
Lawmakers passed both bills last week.
Ducey says he’s open to future legislation that addresses distracted driving.
