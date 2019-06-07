PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey has signed legislation to nearly double the minimum coverage for auto insurance policies.
Ducey signed the legislation on Friday after vetoing a similar bill last year over concerns it would boost premiums. Arizona has some of the lowest insurance requirements in the nation.
The new law requires car and truck owners to have at least $25,000 of liability insurance for a single person’s injury or death and $50,000 for multiple, up from $15,000 and $30,000 respectively. They’d also need $15,000 in coverage for property damage instead of $10,000.
The changes would kick in July 1, 2020.
Supporters say insurance requirements need to keep pace with rising costs for medical care and auto repairs. Critics worry about raising insurance premiums for those who can’t afford them.
