PHOENIX (AP) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says he'll attend Joe Biden's presidential inauguration next week. The Republican governor said Thursday that it's never been more important to observe the peaceful transfer of power.
He says he'll disagree with some of Biden's agenda but wishes him well. Ducey said he believes Biden "is a good man and wants to serve his country." Ducey was a staunch supporter of
In America, we believe in the peaceful transition of power. It doesn't matter who you supported in the election — once the election is over, we put country before party. Never has it been more important than right now to observe these traditions for the whole world to see. 1/— Doug Ducey (@dougducey) January 14, 2021
President Donald Trump but took heat from the president and many of his supporters when he signed the certification of Arizona's election results showing a narrow win for Biden.