Joe Biden

President-elect Joe Biden speaks at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021. Biden has called the violent protests on the U.S. Capitol "an assault on the most sacred of American undertakings: the doing of the people's business." (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

 Susan Walsh

PHOENIX (AP) -- Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey says he'll attend Joe Biden's presidential inauguration next week. The Republican governor said Thursday that it's never been more important to observe the peaceful transfer of power.

He says he'll disagree with some of Biden's agenda but wishes him well. Ducey said he believes Biden "is a good man and wants to serve his country." Ducey was a staunch supporter of

President Donald Trump but took heat from the president and many of his supporters when he signed the certification of Arizona's election results showing a narrow win for Biden.

