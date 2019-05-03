KINGMAN, AZ (AP) — Authorities say they have found human remains in a remote area of the Arizona desert.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies discovered the remains Wednesday morning in Topock, a small town that lies between Bullhead City and Lake Havasu City in western Arizona.
A person who was working in the area discovered the remains and called officials.
They were taken to the Mohave County Medical Examiner’s office for further investigation and DNA testing.
