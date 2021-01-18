TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -- An inmate at the Pima County Adult Detention Complex has died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.
According to a news release, a 70-year-old inmate tested positive on Dec. 30 and was placed in medical isolation in the jail infirmary. Shortly after, on Jan. 10, 2021, the inmate was transported to a local hospital for further treatment and evaluation.
On Monday, Jan. 18, the inmate was pronounced deceased by hospital staff. The inmate had long-term pre-existing medical conditions.
The inmate had been in custody since December 2018 on charges of probation violation, child molestation, sexual abuse, and kidnapping.
Pima County officials are not releasing the inmate’s name at this time.