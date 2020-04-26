ELKO, Nev. (AP) -- Authorities have identified three people from Arizona killed in a plane crash in a remote area of northeastern Nevada. Elko County officials say the crash occurred Friday night near the Utah border and the bodies were recovered Saturday.
Chief Deputy Coroner Nick Czegledi identified the victims as 48-year-old Thomas Kvanvig, 49-year-old Stacie Kvanvig and 8-year-old Daniel Kvanvig.
Authorities say Thomas Kvanvig was an engineer with Intel Corp. in Chandler, Arizona, and the small plane was registered to him. Online flight records show the Beechcraft Bonanza took off from Chandler about 9:30 a.m. Friday.
Czegledi says the plane apparently was trying to land for unknown reasons and came down hard with its nose down.