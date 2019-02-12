WILLIAMS (AP) — A theme park near the Grand Canyon designed around the “Flintstones” cartoon will now be strictly for the birds.
The Arizona Daily Sun reported this week that the sale of Flintstones Bedrock City, north of Williams, Arizona, officially closed Jan. 31. The stone-age village had opened in 1972 and included a restaurant, gift shop and RV park.
"Good Morning Arizona" visited Bedrock City, which it described as a "must-stop for kids," for a Field Trip Friday in April 2016.
[WATCH: Flintstones Bedrock City near the Grand Canyon (April 2016)]
The park about 30 miles (50 kilometers) south of the Grand Canyon will become Raptor Ranch: Birds of Prey park, a showcase for falconry.
Raptor Ranch co-founder Ron Brown says the property was purchased for less than the $2 million listing price but declined to give a specific amount.
Brown says most of the Flintstones structures are going.
Bedrock City owner Linda Speckels has been trying to sell the property since 2015.
The site is about a three-hour drive from Phoenix along Interstate 17.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.