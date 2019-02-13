(AP) - Forecasters predict wet weather across Arizona into Friday with heavy rainfall that could produce runoff flows into mountain creeks and streams and the possibility of flash flooding in desert areas.
A flood watch issued by the National Weather Service for parts of south-central Arizona says normally dry creeks and rivers could be running and that there's a possibility of flooding in communities such as Cave Creek and New River on the northern outskirts of metro Phoenix.
A flash flood watch was issued for northwestern Arizona, and showers are expected across southern Arizona.
A strong, warm storm system is heading into Arizona overnight into Thursday, bringing significant rainfall to the Rim Country and deserts. Since conditions will be fairly warm, not much snow is expected except at the very highest elevations of the state.
There may be a few isolated showers Wednesday night, but the main bands of moisture won’t reach the Valley until Thursday morning. It may rain much of the day on Thursday bringing half an inch to a 1 inch of rain.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.