TUCSON, AZ (AP) — Authorities say a 21-year-old U.S. citizen shot and wounded by a U.S. Customs and Border Protection officer at a port of entry is in critical condition in an Arizona hospital.
[RELATED: Driver shot, killed after allegedly attempting to run over border officer]
A CBP statement released Saturday said the man was shot Thursday night in Nogales, Arizona as he accelerated the pickup he was driving toward Mexico. The man was being questioned by CBP agents who had determined that the vehicle had a license plate for a different vehicle.
According to CBP, the pickup crossed a few yards into Mexico before it struck a concrete barrier.
The man’s identity wasn’t released. He was initially taken to hospital in Nogales, Mexico.
CBP said an uninjured passenger was released by Mexican authorities and the officer who shot the driver wasn’t injured.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.