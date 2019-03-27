TUCSON, AZ (AP) - University of Arizona officials say they and campus police are investigating if students violated the university code of conduct or law in protesting the presence of two Border Patrol agents last week.
The Arizona Daily Star reports that the federal agents spoke to criminal justice students during a career day event on March 19, but were interrupted by a student.
The student filmed videos of the encounter, showing her following the agents out of the classroom and to their car while she and others chant "murder patrol."
The head of the local chapter of the National Border Patrol Council, Art Del Cueto, had called on the university to investigate the students.
University officials say the university president met with U.S. Customs and Border Protection employees to discuss the issue.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.