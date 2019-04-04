TUCSON (KOLD News 13/AP) - Two children were found dead inside a home near Kessler Place and Kain Avenue on Thursday afternoon.
The Pima County Sheriff’s Department received a report of multiple gunshot victims in the residence on the 2400 block of West Kessler Place (east of Interstate 10 and north of Rathrauff Road) around 2 p.m.
The children were found with obvious signs of trauma, but police report the trauma may not be specifically from gunshots.
Deputy James Allerton says he did not know their ages or gender.
It's not clear if they lived at the home.
Allerton says detectives have just started interviewing people.
This is an ongoing investigation and new information will be released as it becomes available.
