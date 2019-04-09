TUCSON, AZ (AP) -- Newly released court documents show a Tucson woman told authorities she shot her twin autistic grandsons before she tried to kill herself.
Pima County Sheriff's officials say 55-year-old Dorothy Flood remains jailed on a suspicion of two counts of first-degree murder.
[RELATED: Grandmother arrested in deaths of 8-year-old Tucson twins]
She's being held on a $250,000 bond and has an April 15 preliminary hearing.
A motive for the killings remains unclear and authorities believe Flood will try to kill herself again if she's released.
[MORE: Two kids found dead in west Tucson home ]
Flood was arrested after 8-year-old Jaden and Jordan Webb were found dead inside a home on Tucson's northwest side last Thursday.
Court records show the boys were shot multiple times.
Authorities found Flood with symptoms of an apparent overdose from taking an unknown quantity of prescription medication.
Flood was the boys' caregiver because their mother is deceased.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.