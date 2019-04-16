Colorado River Drought Plan

FILE - This March 23, 2012, file photo shows pipes extending into Lake Mead well above the high water mark near Boulder City, Nevada. A major southern California utility is positioning itself to shoulder the state's entire water contributions under a plan to preserve a key Western river. The Metropolitan Water District is voting Tuesday, March 12, 2019 on a proposal to take on the Imperial Irrigation District's share of water that would be stored behind Lake Mead. Seven Western states having been working for years on the Colorado River drought plan. 

 (Source: AP Photo/Julie Jacobson, File)

PHOENIX (AP) — President Donald Trump has signed a plan to cut back on the use of water from the Colorado River, which serves 40 million people in the U.S. West.

Trump announced the action Tuesday on Twitter.

The Colorado River drought contingency plan aims to keep two key reservoirs from falling so low they cannot deliver water or produce hydropower. It was negotiated among the seven states that draw water from the river.

Mexico also agreed to store water in Lake Mead on the Arizona-Nevada border if the U.S. legislation was approved by April 22.

Arizona has the lowest-priority access to Colorado River water and will be hit hardest. The state negotiated a separate agreement to provide other water sources and new groundwater infrastructure for farmers between Phoenix and Tucson.

 

