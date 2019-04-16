FILE - This March 23, 2012, file photo shows pipes extending into Lake Mead well above the high water mark near Boulder City, Nevada. A major southern California utility is positioning itself to shoulder the state's entire water contributions under a plan to preserve a key Western river. The Metropolitan Water District is voting Tuesday, March 12, 2019 on a proposal to take on the Imperial Irrigation District's share of water that would be stored behind Lake Mead. Seven Western states having been working for years on the Colorado River drought plan.