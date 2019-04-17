PASADENA, CA (AP) — A federal appeals court has overturned a death sentence issued to a man convicted in a 1987 home-invasion killing in Arizona.
Theodore Washington was one of three men convicted of forcing their way into the Yuma home of Ralph and Sterleen Hill in search of drugs and cash. Both were shot in the head; Ralph Hill survived.
Washington said the lawyer who represented him at sentencing was ineffective because he failed to obtain a psychiatric evaluation for Washington and failed to uncover evidence Washington was frequently beaten and given alcohol as a sedative when he was a child.
The Arizona Supreme Court rejected Washington’s appeal, but a 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals panel ruled 2-1 Wednesday that Washington’s lawyer was ineffective. The panel said unless the state holds a new sentencing promptly, Washington’s sentence will be converted to life in prison.
Washington is one of 116 inmates on Arizona's death row. All but three of those inmates are men.
Arizona has not executed an inmate since July 23, 2014. It took Joseph Wood, who was convicted of killing his ex-girlfriend and her father, nearly two hours to die. He was injected with midazolam and a painkiller.
Wood's attorney was among several who described the execution as "botched."
Wood's execution prompted an in-depth review of the state's execution procedures, including where it gets the drugs used.
