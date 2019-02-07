FLAGSTAFF, AZ (AP) — A new study says extending the tourist season at the Grand Canyon’s North Rim by a month would boost the regional economy by $14 million.
The canyon’s less popular North Rim is fully open less than half of the year, largely because of weather.
Tourism promoters in northern Arizona and southern Utah have been advocating for an extra two weeks in both October and May. The idea has gained traction recently.
Coconino County commissioned the study from Northern Arizona University. Researchers said Wednesday that a longer tourist season would bring nearly 38,000 visitors to a region that relies heavily on tourism and would support 183 jobs.
The study doesn’t factor in the cost to the national park or maintenance to the highway that leads to the North Rim.
