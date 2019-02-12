EASTERN ARIZONA (AP) - A state-led gang task force has made 85 arrests as part of a sweeping effort to take down drug-dealing operations in eastern Arizona.
Department of Public Safety officials said Tuesday that a coalition of law enforcement agencies has been investigating the sale of illicit drugs in Gila and Navajo counties since September.
"Operation Globetrotter" has also yielded 11 search warrants, seven of which were conducted between Feb. 6 and Feb. 7 in and around Globe.
In that two-day period, officers rounded up 25 suspects.
Authorities also seized more than 3 pounds of methamphetamine, 3 ounces of heroin, five firearms and four stolen vehicles.
