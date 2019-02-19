NEAR SCOTTSDALE (AP) — An aquatic facility where four dolphins have died since it opened amid controversy more than two years ago says it’s not permanently closed, even though signs at the business have been taken down.
Dolphinaris Arizona spokeswoman Jennifer Smith says the facility on tribal land near Scottsdale remains temporarily closed as experts investigate potential factors in the dolphin deaths after a 22-year-old dolphin named Kai died on Jan. 31.
The facility has been closed for two weeks.
Smith says the signs were taken down to avoid confusion.
She says there’s no target date for reopening the facility.
The four remaining dolphins will be moved to other facilities but it's not clear when that will happen.
The facility let people swim and play with dolphins in pools on the edge of a desert landscape.
Animal rights advocates say putting dolphins in pools in the desert was tantamount to animal cruelty.
Dolphinaris, which is part of the OdySea In The Desert complex on the Salt River Pima-Maricopa Indian Community near Scottsdale, opened in October 2016.
