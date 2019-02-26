GOLDEN VALLEY (AP) — A Golden Valley man has been arrested for criminal damage after authorities tracked his snowy footprints from the crime scene.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office says 50-year-old George Thaveesakda Shean remained jailed Tuesday for aggravated assault on an officer, criminal damage and other charges.
Deputies responded Friday to a home of a woman who reported her ex-boyfriend had thrown a chair through a sliding glass door.
Thanks to snow from a storm hitting northern Arizona, deputies observed a fresh set of footprints. They followed them and found Shean inside a shed at another home.
Deputies say he resisted arrest and kicked a deputy in the head.
He was eventually subdued.
The deputy was treated at a hospital for a possible concussion.
Authorities did not know if he had an attorney.
According to public records on the Mohave County Sheriff's Office website, Shean has a history of violent behavior with domestic violence and assault charges connected to incidents in September and November 2018.
Golden Valley is more than three hours northwest of Phoenix via U.S. 93.
