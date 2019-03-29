WEST GLACIER, Mont. (AP) -- Authorities have identified the Arizona man whose body was found in a partially frozen lake in Montana’s Glacier National Park.
Flathead County sheriff’s officials said Thursday that 48-year-old Wei Liu, of Tempe, died from hypothermia.
He fell into Lake McDonald and was not able to get back to the dock because of the cold water.
A relative reported him missing Tuesday morning, and a sheriff’s office dive team recovered his body later that day.
The death remains under investigation by park authorities.
