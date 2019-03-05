PHOENIX (AP) -- A California woman and her ex-husband have been sentenced to more than a year in federal prison for defrauding Phoenix-area homeowner associations while an Arizona resident will serve probation.
A federal judge Monday sentenced 47-year-old Kelsey Powell of Lemon Grove, California; 53-year-old Michael Powell of Wellsville, Ohio; and Rachel Ellerbrock of Gilbert, Arizona.
The Powells and Ellerbrock previously pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering for misusing about $1.2 million in stolen HOA fees.
All three must pay restitution.
Harlow White — the father of Kelsey Powell and Rachel Ellerbrock — is serving a 15-month prison term and must pay nearly $292,000 in restitution.
White formerly was president and CEO of a property management company whose clients included HOAs throughout metro Phoenix.
The Powells and Ellerbrock held management roles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.