HONOLULU (AP) — Repairs to the USS Arizona Memorial in Hawaii’s Pearl Harbor are expected to keep the dock closed through the summer.
The National Park Service has awarded a $2.1 million contract for repairs that are expected to be completed in time for the next Dec. 7, 1941, remembrance service, the Honolulu Star-Advertiser reported Thursday.
The repairs to the Honolulu landmark should be finished “by fall,” but that means there will be no walk-on visitation at the Arizona memorial during the summer, according to park officials.
They said they are not sure exactly when full public access will be restored.
Staff initially discovered minor damage to the exterior concrete of the memorial and conducted repairs, but the damage reappeared.
Further inspection revealed the damage stemmed from a malfunction in the dock’s anchoring system.
The Pearl Harbor Visitor Center will remain open.
Officials said visitors can still access partner sites including the Battleship Missouri Memorial, Pearl Harbor Aviation Museum and the USS Bowfin Submarine Museum & Park.
