PHOENIX (AP) — Officials say an aquatic facility in the metro Phoenix desert where four dolphins have died since opening more than two years ago hasn’t faced any enforcement actions from regulators.
Dolphinaris Arizona announced this week that it is “temporarily closing to seek solutions.”
The facility said Thursday that some employees will be laid off as a result of the closure.
The four surviving dolphins will be moved to other facilities.
The two belonging to Dolphin Quest will be sent there.
[READ MORE: Company terminates contract with Dolphinaris Arizona after 4th dolphin death]
The other two animals will go undisclosed licensed facilities.
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Animal and Plant Health Inspection Service also said Thursday it hasn’t issued any citations against the facility.
The inspection service said it’s “working on the next course of action,” though it declined to elaborate.
[LATEST DOLPHIN DEATH: Another dolphin dies at Dolphinaris Arizona, 4th death in less than 2 years]
[SLIDESHOW: The dolphins]
Dolphinaris Arizona opened at a time when marine parks had been making significant changes to scale back exhibits amid criticism of the treatment of animals.
The Arizona facility lets people swim and play with dolphins in pools on the edge of a dirt and cactus landscape. It says it’s investigating the cause of the deaths
