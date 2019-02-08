FLAGSTAFF (AP) — Arizona U.S. Rep Tom O’Halleran says he’ll seek a third term to represent the state’s most vast congressional district.
The Democrat made the announcement this week on social media. He says he’s been honored to give rural Arizona a voice in Washington, D.C.
The 1st District covers much of northern Arizona, including Flagstaff and the Navajo Nation, and sweeps south through eastern Arizona.
O’Halleran beat former Air Force pilot Wendy Rogers in a close race last year. Democrats have won the seat since the district was redrawn before the 2012 election.
The seat remains a target for national Republicans who say they’re looking for a strong, accomplished candidate to challenge O’Halleran.
Former Flagstaff city councilwoman Eva Putzova also is seeking the Democratic nomination in the 2020 election.
