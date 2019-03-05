PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Sen. Martha McSally has refunded more than $120,000 in excess campaign contributions after the Federal Election Commission asked her campaign to explain them.
McSally’s campaign disclosed the refunds in a response to the FEC on Monday.
Federal candidates can collect $2,700 from a single donor during a primary election, followed by an additional $2,700 from the same person during the general election.
But in January the federal agency flagged dozens of contributions to McSally from more than 60 donors that appeared to exceed those limits during the 2017 campaign. McSally refunded the bulk of the money and re-attributed another $14,000 to the original donor’s spouse. The campaign explained that several other donations were not improper because they came from different people with the same name.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.