PHOENIX (AP) - U.S. Sen. Martha McSally has organized a roundtable discussion on the recent surge of migrants being apprehended and released into Arizona communities.
She's hosting Monday's event in downtown Phoenix.
Expected to attend are officials from the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, U.S. Customs and Border Protection, the mayors of Mesa and Yuma, and members from non-governmental organizations.
Arrests all along the southern border have skyrocketed in recent months.
Border agents were on track to make 100,000 arrests and denials of entry at the southern border in March, over half of which are families with children.
To manage the crush, Customs and Border Protection is reassigning 750 border inspectors from their usual duties at the ports of entry to help Border Patrol keep pace with arrivals in between ports of entry.
Those that enter the US illegally should be considered criminals and should be immediately sent back to their country. A limit should be set as to the number of migrants the US allows into the US each year who ask for political asylum. Others should be referred to other countries to take the burden off the US.
