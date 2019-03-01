MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a man charged with killing two people in Phoenix has been arrested in Tennessee.
The U.S. Marshals Service says in a news release that Terrance Lamb was arrested in Memphis on Thursday. He has been taken to Shelby County’s jail, where he is awaiting extradition to Arizona.
Authorities say Lamb was wanted out of Phoenix on charges of second-degree murder in the deaths of Ja’Cory Ranger and Ricky Elam Jr. in June 2018.
Lamb also was wanted on attempted murder and assault charges.
Online jail records do not show if the 39-year-old Lamb has a lawyer.
