TUCSON, AZ (AP) - A man accused of pulling the trigger in the 2010 shooting death of a Border Patrol agent in the southern Arizona desert has been convicted of first-degree murder.
KVOA-TV reports a federal jury found Heraclio Osorio-Arellanes guilty after brief deliberations Tuesday.
He was among seven people charged in the slaying of 40-year-old Border Patrol Agent Brian Terry north of Nogales, Arizona.
Osorio-Arellanes was arrested by Mexican authorities in April 2017 and extradited to the U.S. last August.
Terry's killing publicly revealed the "Fast and Furious" operation, in which U.S. federal agents allowed criminals to buy firearms with the intention of tracking them to criminal organizations.
But the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives lost track of most of the guns, including two found at scene of Terry's death.
Hang him and the ATF that can't do their job.Typical federal employees.
