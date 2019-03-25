PHOENIX (AP) - A man accused of threatening to kidnap and kill a United States senator and his family is scheduled to change his plea Tuesday in federal court in Phoenix.
James Dean Blevins had previously pleaded not guilty to charges of retaliation by threats against an official identified only as "United States Senator J.F." and making interstate communications that contained threats.
[RELATED: Chicago man accused of threatening Flake ordered to Arizona]
Authorities have declined to provide the victim's full name, but then-Sen. Jeff Flake of Arizona was the only senator with those initials.
[RELATED: Man accused of threatening US senator indicted in Arizona]
Flake had said in late September that his family received death threats after he asked a Senate committee to hear testimony from a woman who accused then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh of sexual assault.
Flake ultimately voted for Kavanaugh's nomination.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.