PATAGONIA (AP) — A young reporter is receiving praise after writing about her encounter with a southern Arizona marshal who allegedly threatened to put her in jail.
Hilde Kate Lysiak posted video from her interaction Monday with Patagonia Marshal Joseph Patterson on her newspaper’s website, Orange Street News.
In the video, the 12-year-old asks Patterson why he said she “could be thrown in juvie.”
Patterson tells her it’s against Arizona law to put his picture on the Internet. He then says though she identified herself as a reporter, she cannot follow law enforcement.
The town, which is roughly 20 miles (32 kilometers) from the Mexico border, said on its website it has “taken action” with Patterson.
Lysiak, who declined interview requests Friday, said on Twitter that her focus is on First Amendment rights.
I am glad the town has "taken action" but one note, I don't believe people should spread around the Marshal's personal information on the internet. My focus is on protecting our First Amendment Rights. Thank you. https://t.co/6EzvBd1C7w— Hilde Lysiak (@orangestreetnew) February 21, 2019
"The court says the First Amendment gives citizens the right to record police officers in public while they are performing their duties," Lysiak wrote in her story. "But that doesn’t mean you’re allowed to record if you’re doing so secretly interfering with the officer, or otherwise breaking the law."
According to its web site, Orange Street News went online in December 2014.
Patagonia is about a three-hour drive from Phoenix along Interstate 10.
