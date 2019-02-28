PATAGONIA (AP) — A 12-year-old reporter has received an apology after an Arizona marshal tried to stop her from following him.
Hilde Lysiak posted video Thursday on her website, Orange Street News, of Patagonia’s mayor saying officials “sincerely apologize” that her First Amendment rights had been violated.
[ORIGINAL STORY: Southern Arizona marshal faces backlash over dustup with kid reporter]
Lysiak was following a tip while on her bicycle on Feb. 18 when a town marshal in his patrol vehicle stopped her.
According to Lysiak, the marshal threatened to put her in jail if she continued to follow law enforcement.
In video from their interaction, the marshal tells her she can film him but sharing the footage online is illegal.
Mayor Andrea Wood said at a town council meeting that officials encourage Lysiak’s reporting aspirations.
The marshal has said that the girl was interfering.
