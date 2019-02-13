PHOENIX (AP) — A judge has ruled police and court records in a criminal case against an Arizona man facing a terrorism charge must be made available to the media.
Maricopa County Superior Court Judge Sally Duncan ruled Tuesday the probable-cause statement should be released as soon as possible with other records available by Friday.
[ORIGINAL STORY: MCSO identifies suspect who threw rocks, brandished knife before deputy-involved shooting in Fountain Hills]
Several media organizations challenged county Attorney’s Office efforts to seal a probable-cause statement, a police report, 911 calls and footage of the incident that led to 18-year-old Ismail Hamed’s Jan. 7 arrest.
County sheriff’s officials say Hamed told a dispatcher he had an affiliation with a terror group.
Hamed also was charged with aggravated assault for allegedly throwing rocks at a sheriff’s sergeant and brandishing a knife outside a sheriff’s substation in the Phoenix suburb of Fountain Hills.
