KINGMAN (AP) — An Arizona sheriff’s office says drug overdoses of five inmates prompted it to transfer 50 inmates to jails in other counties so a jail housing unit can be thoroughly cleaned and decontaminated.
[ORIGINAL STORY: 5 inmates in Mohave Country treated for possible drug overdoses]
A Mohave County Sheriff’s Office statement said that the 50 inmates were transferred Thursday night to facilities in Coconino and La Paz counties because of indications that the substance that caused the overdoses might remain in the housing unit where the overdoses occurred Tuesday night.
The statement said that officials suspect the substance was a type of extremely dangerous synthetic opioid, possibly fentanyl.
[SPECIAL SECTION: Fentanyl's Fatal Fallout]
According to the office, inmates in the affected unit were searched, showered and given fresh clothing.
The inmates who overdosed were given an anti-overdose drug and returned to the jail after being examined at a hospital.
[APP USERS:]
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.