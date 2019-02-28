PHOENIX (AP) - The largest provider of shelters for immigrant children says it’s now allowed to let kids in to one of its Arizona locations after the state barred it from admitting any more children last year.
The Texas-based organization was forced to close two locations and to stop accepting new kids after failing to get fingerprint clearance from all employees on time.
The state health department began investigating Southwest Key last summer after several allegations of sexual abuse surfaced.
Geraldo Rivera, vice president of immigrant children’s services, said Southwest Key has examined every part of its Arizona operations and has worked closely with experts to improve its mission.
The state health department didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.
Southwest Key sent the following statement:
“Over the past few months, we have examined every part of our organization in Arizona to improve upon our mission to provide a safe and nurturing environment in our shelters. We’ve been working closely with experts like Robert Hess III, the Child Welfare Partnership and leaders across the state who have partnered with us as we focused on enhancing our clinical and operational capabilities.
We are thankful that the Arizona Department of Health Services has lifted the admissions hold and our Lighthouse shelter can begin admitting minors again immediately. This is welcome news for many children in need of care. We especially want to thank the entire Bureau of Residential Facilities Licensing at ADHS for their recommendations and direction during this process. We view this as an opportunity to start a new chapter in Arizona and look forward to working with local and state leaders to ensure the health and safety of these children while the reunification process occurs.”
Geraldo Rivera
Vice President of Immigrant Children’s Services
