PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's shaping up to be a wet and rainy day.
Scattered sprinkles started falling around the Phoenix area early in the day and continued into the afternoon.
But the rainfall is expected to get heavier.
In fact, meteorologist Paul Horton said we could see record rainfall for this day.
The National Weather Service says we can expect another eight to 12 hours of rainfall over Arizona, before the showers dry up late Thursday night.
A flood watch was issued for a broad swath of Arizona due to widespread rainfall expected from a storm moving in from California.
The flood watch was to be in effect noon Thursday to Friday afternoon, and communities in the watch area included Kingman, Tucson, Prescott, Lake Havasu City, Wickenburg and Safford, but not Phoenix.
The weather service’s Flagstaff office said “mountains will experience the brunt of this weather event, causing creeks and streams to run, possibly heavy at times.”
More rain expected tonight, perhaps 1/3 to 1/2" for many Valley locations. Peak rain to peak around 7 o'clock hour. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/liXM71rTWk— Royal Norman (@royalnorman) February 14, 2019
120 PM (MST) - Looking to our west, note that there is still a substantial moisture plume in California,. We have a ways to go, expect another 8-12 hours of rainfall over Arizona, before ending later tonight. #azwx pic.twitter.com/doLbUqSRgE— NWS Flagstaff (@NWSFlagstaff) February 14, 2019
Heavy rain north and east of Phoenix will undoubtedly cause problems at any low water crossings downstream this afternoon/evening. Unless your car can transform into a boat or hovercraft, please do not cross. Your car and first responders will be thankful. #azwx pic.twitter.com/ycdlEjueLO— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 14, 2019
Scattered light rain has spread across the Phoenix metro. Be careful driving on wet roads! Heavier rain is still to come this evening. #azwx pic.twitter.com/ObP177uZmQ— NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) February 14, 2019
