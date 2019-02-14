Most of the rain so far today has been north and east of Phoenix. But a big band of showers is heading our way, so the Phoenix area probably will get some heavy rain later.

PHOENIX, AZ (3TV/CBS5) -- It's shaping up to be a wet and rainy day.

Scattered sprinkles started falling around the Phoenix area early in the day and continued into the afternoon.

But the rainfall is expected to get heavier.

In fact, meteorologist Paul Horton said we could see record rainfall for this day.

The National Weather Service says we can expect another eight to 12 hours of rainfall over Arizona, before the showers dry up late Thursday night.

A flood watch was issued for a broad swath of Arizona due to widespread rainfall expected from a storm moving in from California.

Most of the rain so far today has been north and east of Phoenix. But a big band of showers is heading our way so the Phoenix area probably will get some heavy rain later.

The flood watch was to be in effect noon Thursday to Friday afternoon, and communities in the watch area included Kingman, Tucson, Prescott, Lake Havasu City, Wickenburg and Safford, but not Phoenix.

The weather service’s Flagstaff office said “mountains will experience the brunt of this weather event, causing creeks and streams to run, possibly heavy at times.”

