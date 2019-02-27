PHOENIX (AP) -- An Arizona appellate court has ruled that a nondisclosure agreement between the town of Queen Creek and a utility is void because the town must obey the state’s public records law and disclose documents provided by the utility.
[RELATED: Johnson Utilities must give up revenue control or else go to jail, judge says]
Johnson Utilities LLC contended that its documents sought by Arizona Corporation Commission member Andy Tobin contain confidential business matters, but the Court of Appeals ruling Tuesday says the documents are public records related to government activities and that the nondisclosure agreement doesn’t trump Arizona’s public records law.
[MORE: Johnson Utilities addresses customer complaints, other issues]
The ruling says Johnson Utilities provided the documents to Queen Creek during discussion of a possible transaction that wasn’t completed and that the documents apparently include a report identifying where the utility’s current utility infrastructure does not meet the town’s standards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.