A Yuma woman tried to smuggle nearly 28 pounds of meth in her vehicle's fuel tank, authorities said.

 (Source: Customs and Border Protection)

TUCSON, AZ (AP) - Customs and Border Protection officers say they have arrested a 26-year-old woman from Yuma on suspicion of trying to smuggle a large amount of methamphetamine into the U.S. through the San Luis port of entry.

The agency said Monday that the arrest was made Sunday after a drug dog detected the meth inside the sedan she was driving.

An inspection turned up nearly 28 pounds (12.7 kilograms) of the drug with an estimated value of some $83,000 inside the gas tank.

