TUCSON (AP) — A major call-center operator will lay off about 800 employees from its Tucson location.
Concentrix Corp. recently filed a notice with the state, saying that 785 workers would be affected by a mass layoff.
The employees were informed through a WARN letter, or Notification Under the Worker Adjustment and Restraining Act of Program Closure, that their last day on the job would be April 30.
The company on Monday did not respond to a request for comment.
Concentrix is a subsidiary of Synnex Corp., which acquired call-center operator Convergys Corp. along with the Tucson operation in October.
Since its $2.4 billion acquisition of Convergys, Concentrix has announced more than 800 layoffs at locations including Convergys’ former headquarters town of Cincinnati; Charlotte, North Carolina; and Watertown, New York.
